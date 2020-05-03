See All Podiatrists in Layton, UT
Dr. Kevin Walker, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (21)
Map Pin Small Layton, UT
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Walker, DPM

Dr. Kevin Walker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Walker works at Davis Hospital & Medical Center in Layton, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Davis Hospital & Medical Center
    1600 W Antelope Dr, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 733-3636
  2. 2
    South - Orthopedics
    4700 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 475-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckay Dee Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 03, 2020
    Very informative and caring
    About Dr. Kevin Walker, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013905819
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

