Overview of Dr. Kevin Walker, DPM

Dr. Kevin Walker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Walker works at Davis Hospital & Medical Center in Layton, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.