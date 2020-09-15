Dr. Kevin Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Walker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Interventional Pain Mgmt. Associates LLC21 Brendan Way, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 385-7070
Prisma Health Patewood Hospital175 Patewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 522-5030
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I highly recommend Dr. Walker and his staff. He explained everything thoroughly before and during the procedure. He made sure the needle was in the right place by inserting contrast before he injected the medicine. The reviews on Dr. Walker seem to reflect the result that the patient received from the epidural. Unfortunately epidurals do not provide the desired relief for everyone as there are so many variables involved. However, in my situation I feel that Dr. Walker's treatment was excellent regardless of whether or not I get long term relief from the pain. Theron Cochran
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093805152
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
