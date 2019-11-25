See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (68)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Walsh works at Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates in Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network
Compare with other Sports Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Trina Lisko, DO
Dr. Trina Lisko, DO
4.7 (37)
View Profile
Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD
Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD
4.4 (75)
View Profile
Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD
Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD
4.9 (49)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bryn Mawr Office
    931 E Haverford Rd Ste 200, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 520-6170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh?

    Nov 25, 2019
    I have had several injections for arthritic knees. Dr. Walsh is so sympathetic and knowledgeable about the knee. His staff is great too.
    Laura Marjorie Doerr — Nov 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Walsh to family and friends

    Dr. Walsh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Walsh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD.

    About Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245291657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Crozer Keystone Health System Healthplex
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Christiana Care Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walsh works at Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Walsh’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.