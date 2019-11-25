Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Walsh works at
Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Office931 E Haverford Rd Ste 200, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 520-6170
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh?
I have had several injections for arthritic knees. Dr. Walsh is so sympathetic and knowledgeable about the knee. His staff is great too.
About Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245291657
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Keystone Health System Healthplex
- Christiana Care Health System
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh works at
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.