Overview of Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD

Dr. Kevin Walsh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Forbes Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Walsh works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL and Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.