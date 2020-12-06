Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Ward, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Ward, MD
Dr. Kevin Ward, MD is an Urology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
-
1
Federal Way Office34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
He is the perfect doctor in my mind. I was sick in the hospital with an illness turning into sepsis, and nobody knew my exact ailment. Dr. Ward looked at my tests on a Sunday, came in Monday morning to tell me what he had discovered. And within hours I was in the OR. I am alive today thanks to that marvelous man. How can you ever thank somebody enough for saving your life. And he was just as caring with my husband's prostate cancer surgery.
About Dr. Kevin Ward, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1821092339
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Science University
- Penn State University Hershey Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ward using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.