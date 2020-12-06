Overview of Dr. Kevin Ward, MD

Dr. Kevin Ward, MD is an Urology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.



Dr. Ward works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.