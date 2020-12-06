See All Urologists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Kevin Ward, MD

Urology
4.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Federal Way, WA
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Ward, MD

Dr. Kevin Ward, MD is an Urology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.

Dr. Ward works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ward's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Federal Way Office
    34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Dec 06, 2020
    About Dr. Kevin Ward, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821092339
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oregon Health Science University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Penn State University Hershey Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital
    • Multicare Auburn Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ward works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ward’s profile.

    Dr. Ward has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

