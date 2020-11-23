Dr. Kevin Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Watkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Watkins, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- CTCA Atlanta
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
MD is direct, confident, reassuring and laid out a clear plan and answered all our questions to our understanding and satisfaction.
- Surgical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356360234
- U Tex/MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Watkins speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
