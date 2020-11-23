Overview

Dr. Kevin Watkins, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.



Dr. Watkins works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.