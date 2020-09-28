Dr. Kevin Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Watson, MD
Dr. Kevin Watson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
Touro Infirmary1401 Foucher St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-7011Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:15pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Orthopaedic Associates of New Orleans A Prof Medical Corporation3434 Prytania St Ste 430, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 899-6391
New Orleans East Office5621 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 899-6391
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watson is I highly recommend orthopedic surgeon surgeon he looked at my MRI immediately seen me in the office and had me in surgery to repair my knee awesome experience with Dr. Watson I will recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Kevin Watson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477762847
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt U
- Orthopedic Surgery
