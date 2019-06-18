See All Oncologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Kevin Weibel, DO

Oncology
Overview of Dr. Kevin Weibel, DO

Dr. Kevin Weibel, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Norhtwestern Mem Hosp

Dr. Weibel works at Tulsa Cancer institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weibel's Office Locations

    Tulsa Cancer institute
    12697 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 (918) 505-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Stillwater Medical Center
  • Stillwater Medical Perry

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Jun 18, 2019
    Dr. Kevin Weibel is not only very professional but also she is a real human being. She holds my hand throughout my metastatic breast cancer journey, explains things to me and takes the time to teach me what I do not understand. Dr. Weibel calms my anxiety in seconds with her explanations of what is happening. I feel very blessed to have Dr. Kevin Weibel fighting for my life and I’m exceedingly thankful that she chose Oncology as a medical speciality. She is a dear and glorious physician. Kathy Hoyt
    Kathy Hoyt in Stillwater , OK — Jun 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Weibel, DO

    Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    Norhtwestern Mem Hosp
    Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Washington University, St Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Weibel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weibel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weibel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weibel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weibel works at Tulsa Cancer institute in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Weibel’s profile.

    Dr. Weibel has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weibel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weibel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weibel.

