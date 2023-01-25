Dr. Kevin Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Welch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
- Loyola University Medical Center
If your looking for an excellent surgeon who can fix your sinus problems then Dr. Welch is someone you want to talk to. After a previous sinus surgery that lasted about 6 months I went for a second opinion with Dr. Welch who looked at my blood work and asked me to see an immunologist to help manage my sinusitis. He did surgery on my almost 2 years ago. The recovery was real tough but he helped me come through to the other side. I rinse every day now with a steroid and I feel like this was life changing for me. He is direct and to the point. I can email him with questions. Very satisified with how things panned out.
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
