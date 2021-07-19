Overview of Dr. Kevin Welk, MD

Dr. Kevin Welk, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Welk works at Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.