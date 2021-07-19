See All Rheumatologists in Mount Vernon, WA
Dr. Kevin Welk, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (42)
Map Pin Small Mount Vernon, WA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Welk, MD

Dr. Kevin Welk, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.

Dr. Welk works at Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Welk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Skagit Regional Clinics - Riverbend
    2320 Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 814-6870
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Skagit Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • ODS Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 19, 2021
    I found Dr. Welk to be the most knowledgeable, caring, and informative Rheumotoligist I have met. Dr. Welk actually took the time to speak with me (almost an hour and a half) to describe the issues, causes, and recommended remedies. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Phil Levine — Jul 19, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Welk, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902804925
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Okla
    Residency
    • University Tenn
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Welk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welk works at Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon, WA. View the full address on Dr. Welk’s profile.

    Dr. Welk has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Welk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

