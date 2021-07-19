Dr. Kevin Welk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Welk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Welk, MD
Dr. Kevin Welk, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.
Dr. Welk's Office Locations
Skagit Regional Clinics - Riverbend2320 Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 814-6870Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Welk to be the most knowledgeable, caring, and informative Rheumotoligist I have met. Dr. Welk actually took the time to speak with me (almost an hour and a half) to describe the issues, causes, and recommended remedies. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Kevin Welk, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902804925
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- University Tenn
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welk has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Welk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welk.
