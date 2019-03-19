Overview

Dr. Kevin Westra, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Westra works at Harrisburg Gastroenterology Ltd in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Esophageal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.