Dr. Kevin Westra, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Harrisburg Gastroenterology Ltd4760 Union Deposit Rd Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17111 Directions (717) 545-9811
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is a very caring person and Dr I just saw him for the first time and he really listened to me about how much pain I was in and he said he would find out what's going on with me my regular Dr recommend him and I wish I would have seen him from the beginning of my colitis I think he would of been able to get me in remission also I wish we had more good Dr's I do have the best now and also my regular Dr is the greatest to
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1518945070
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
