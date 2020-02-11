Dr. Kevin Wheelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Wheelan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Wheelan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 621 N Hall St Ste 108, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (214) 820-3604
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weeland----You have kept me alive to see my great grandkids, my anniversary is going on 24 years, in July, since my cardiac arrest --I want my pen or something?
About Dr. Kevin Wheelan, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1023066727
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
