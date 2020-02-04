Overview

Dr. Kevin Wietecha, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, OH. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center, Union Hospital and Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Wietecha works at Northeast Ohio Endocrinology in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Overweight and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.