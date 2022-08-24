See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Kevin Winslow, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Winslow, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (122)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kevin Winslow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.

Dr. Winslow works at Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders and In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine
    836 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 399-5620

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Winslow?

    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr. Winslow was instrumental in our IVF journey as my husband and I experienced second pregnancy infertility. His team approach to treatment with the other doctors allows continuous access for couples to be monitored and participate in procedures toward the ultimate goal of achieving a healthy pregnancy. Dr. Winslow is realistic, knowledgeable, and honest throughout the entire process, and the nursing staff is outstanding. They always answer the phone, return voicemails, and set your mind at ease. I cannot recommend Dr. Winslow and FIRM enough for anyone struggling with infertility.
    Stephanie W. — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Winslow, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Winslow, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Winslow to family and friends

    Dr. Winslow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Winslow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Winslow, MD.

    About Dr. Kevin Winslow, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508848201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • E Va Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Fla-Jacksonville
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Tex
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Winslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winslow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winslow works at Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Winslow’s profile.

    Dr. Winslow has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders and In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winslow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Winslow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winslow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Winslow, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.