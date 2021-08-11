Dr. Kevin Wolov, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Wolov, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Wolov, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Wolov works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Annapolis621 Ridgely Ave Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-4887
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolov?
Amazing team! I was quite nervous for my first colonoscopy; but Dr. Wolov, the team of nurses, and anesthesiologist were so personable, kind, and made this a comfortable experience.
About Dr. Kevin Wolov, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1770799447
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolov works at
Dr. Wolov has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.