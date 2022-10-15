See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Kevin Wong, DO

Pain Medicine
4.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Wong, DO

Dr. Kevin Wong, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at Brain M. Cleary, MD in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

    Eisenhower
    415 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684
    Desert Orthopedic Center
    151 S Sunrise Way Ste 500, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Eisenhower Medical Center
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Cancer Pain Management
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Cancer Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • DenteMax
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 15, 2022
    After over a year of suffering with lower back pain and various attempts to relieve it, I was finally sent to Dr. Wong. Dr. Wong, Adam Wood and the staff are very professional and pleasant. They take time with you to understand your pain and go over results of your procedures. I had a bilateral ablation on L 3,4.5. I can now stand for much longer periods of time with no pain and have been told by friends that I look so much better. I highly recommend Dr. Wong's practice.
    JeffK — Oct 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Wong, DO
    About Dr. Kevin Wong, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1457693038
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Residency
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Wong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

