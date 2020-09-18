Overview of Dr. Kevin Wood, MD

Dr. Kevin Wood, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.