Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kevin Xunan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They graduated from Touro University, Vallejo, CA and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.

Dr. Xunan works at NorthBay Health Primary Care in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    NorthBay Health Primary Care - Vacaville
    421 Nut Tree Rd Ste 140, Vacaville, CA 95687

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  Northbay Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Compass Rose Health Plan
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2021
    He's very friendly, professional and I couldn't be happier with his services.
    Laura Taylor — Jan 30, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Xunan, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871029462
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Broward General Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale, FL
    Medical Education
    • Touro University, Vallejo, CA
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Xunan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xunan is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Xunan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xunan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Xunan works at NorthBay Health Primary Care in Vacaville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Xunan's profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Xunan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xunan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xunan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xunan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.