Dr. Kevin Yao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Yao, MD
Dr. Kevin Yao, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Yao works at
Dr. Yao's Office Locations
Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates309 Engle St Ste 1, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-7737
Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates1158 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 410-6990Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been very hesitant about taking anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) surgery even after consulting several neurosurgeons. Dr. Kevin Yao helped me to analyze my medical condition as well as decision making rationale along the way. I trust Dr. Yao’s professional expertise based on his profile, but more over, Dr. Yao helped me to build up confidence about the result of the surgery and confidence about him as person of compassionate, understanding, peaceful and calm characters. The team is World-Class. Friendly, efficient and responsive.
About Dr. Kevin Yao, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407971542
Education & Certifications
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center|MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yao works at
Dr. Yao has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.