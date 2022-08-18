See All Neurosurgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Kevin Yao, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Yao, MD

Dr. Kevin Yao, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Yao works at Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates in Englewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates
    309 Engle St Ste 1, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 569-7737
  2. 2
    Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates
    1158 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 410-6990
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Pituitary Tumor
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Low Back Pain
Pituitary Tumor
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2022
    I have been very hesitant about taking anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) surgery even after consulting several neurosurgeons. Dr. Kevin Yao helped me to analyze my medical condition as well as decision making rationale along the way. I trust Dr. Yao’s professional expertise based on his profile, but more over, Dr. Yao helped me to build up confidence about the result of the surgery and confidence about him as person of compassionate, understanding, peaceful and calm characters. The team is World-Class. Friendly, efficient and responsive.
    Wen Gan — Aug 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Yao, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Yao, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407971542
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • M. D. Anderson Cancer Center|MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yao has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

