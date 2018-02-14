Dr. Kevin Yuen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Yuen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Yuen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SHEFFIELD / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Yuen works at
Locations
-
1
Barrow Pituitary Center2910 N 3rd Ave # 470, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-2748
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yuen?
I just starting seeing Dr. Yuen to hopefully figure out what is happening to me, and I was pleasantly surprised to meet him. He is very kind, listened to me patiently, wasn't dismissive and didn't make me feel like I was wasting his time. He went over my history and symptoms himself, spending the entire appointment with me instead of having assistants etc, do that part of the appointment. I am grateful to have found and gotten an appointment with him.
About Dr. Kevin Yuen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1528249661
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SHEFFIELD / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL DENTISTRY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuen works at
Dr. Yuen has seen patients for Cushing's Syndrome, Female Infertility and Adrenal Gland Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.