Overview of Dr. Kevin Zakrzewski, MD

Dr. Kevin Zakrzewski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Zakrzewski works at Abington Plaza Medical Associates in Abington, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA and Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.