Dr. Kevin Zartman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Zartman, MD
Dr. Kevin Zartman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Mercy Health Urbana Hospital.
Dr. Zartman works at
Dr. Zartman's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Health- Springfield Orthopaedics2600 N LIMESTONE ST, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 523-9850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Urbana Office900 Scioto St Ste 6, Urbana, OH 43078 Directions (937) 398-1066
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Really helped me, did surgery quickly and very effectively on my thumb.
About Dr. Kevin Zartman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1710173885
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ohio State U Hosps & Clins
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Ohio State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
