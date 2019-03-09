Overview of Dr. Kevin Zartman, MD

Dr. Kevin Zartman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Mercy Health Urbana Hospital.



Dr. Zartman works at Springfield Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine in Springfield, OH with other offices in Urbana, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.