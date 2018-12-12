Dr. Kevin Zasada, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zasada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Zasada, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Zasada, DPM
Dr. Kevin Zasada, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Zasada's Office Locations
-
1
Sheridan Healthcare700 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-2266
-
2
Modern Podiatry, PA1151 Miranda Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-2266
-
3
Kissimmee Office1205 N Central Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 343-4983
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend this professional Podiatrist Surgeon. Dr. Zasada will always treat you with respect, he is courteous and will take the time to inform/explain medical condition, options available and he will always listen to your concerns. You will always be a patient and not a number!!
About Dr. Kevin Zasada, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932499431
Education & Certifications
- Larkin Community Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Illinois State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zasada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zasada accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zasada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zasada speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zasada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zasada.
