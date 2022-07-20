Overview

Dr. Kevork Kazanjian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Kazanjian works at Digestive Diseases Procedure Unit in Valencia, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and North Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.