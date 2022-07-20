Dr. Kevork Kazanjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazanjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevork Kazanjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevork Kazanjian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Kazanjian works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Diseases Procedure Unit25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 214, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 255-2420
-
2
UCLA Colon & Rectal Surgery200 UCLA Medical Plz # 214, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7788
-
3
UCLA Health North Hollywood Specialty Care4343 Lankershim Blvd # 200, North Hollywood, CA 91602 Directions (818) 843-9038
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazanjian?
I recently had to have colon surgery and was recommended to Dr. Kazanjian. I would definitely recommend him and his team! I am very grateful for the care and attention Dr. K and his entire team gave me during my procedure as well as before and after. The doctor was very accessible and took the time to answer all my questions. My surgery went exactly as he had described and I was only in the hospital for 2 days. I'm currently recovering at home and getting better and better each day. I'm looking forward to getting back to my normal life ASAP and for that I have Dr. Kazanjian and his team to thank!
About Dr. Kevork Kazanjian, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1053591941
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
- UCLA
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazanjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazanjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazanjian works at
Dr. Kazanjian has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazanjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazanjian speaks Armenian.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazanjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazanjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazanjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazanjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.