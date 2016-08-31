See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kevork Niksarli, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevork Niksarli, MD

Dr. Kevork Niksarli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.

Dr. Niksarli works at LASIK SIGHT LASER CENTER LLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Niksarli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Lasik Center
    110 E 55th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 759-7500

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kevork Niksarli, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Turkish
NPI Number
  • 1376600353
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Weill Cornell Medical
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevork Niksarli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niksarli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Niksarli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Niksarli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Niksarli works at LASIK SIGHT LASER CENTER LLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Niksarli’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Niksarli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niksarli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niksarli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niksarli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

