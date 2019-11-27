Overview of Dr. Kevyn Comstock, DO

Dr. Kevyn Comstock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Comstock works at St. Joseph Family Medicine in Bangor, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.