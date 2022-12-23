See All Oncologists in North Little Rock, AR
Dr. Kewen Jauss, MD

Medical Oncology
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kewen Jauss, MD

Dr. Kewen Jauss, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.

Dr. Jauss works at CARTI Cancer Center in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jauss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CARTI Cancer Center
    3400 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 975-0600
  2. 2
    Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute
    3401 Springhill Dr Ste 340, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 975-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Anemia
Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Kewen Jauss, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kewen Jauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jauss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jauss works at CARTI Cancer Center in North Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Jauss’s profile.

    Dr. Jauss has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jauss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jauss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.