Dr. Keyan Matinpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matinpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keyan Matinpour, MD
Overview
Dr. Keyan Matinpour, MD is a Dermatologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Matinpour works at
Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Dermatology and Mohs Center39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste 305, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 837-8542
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matinpour?
Dr. Matinpour has now performed 2 MOHS procedures on me. He is friendly, knowledgeable and confident in what he does. His staff are all excellent as well. If you need a dermatologist, look no further. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Keyan Matinpour, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1568747616
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine, The Methodist Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matinpour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matinpour accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matinpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matinpour works at
Dr. Matinpour has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matinpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Matinpour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matinpour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matinpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matinpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.