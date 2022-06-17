See All Dermatologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Keyan Matinpour, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Keyan Matinpour, MD is a Dermatologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Matinpour works at Eisenhower Medical Associates in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Dermatology and Mohs Center
    39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste 305, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 837-8542

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Athlete's Foot
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Athlete's Foot

Treatment frequency



Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Dr. Matinpour has now performed 2 MOHS procedures on me. He is friendly, knowledgeable and confident in what he does. His staff are all excellent as well. If you need a dermatologist, look no further. Highly recommended!
    BobM — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Keyan Matinpour, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568747616
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine, The Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keyan Matinpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matinpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matinpour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matinpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matinpour works at Eisenhower Medical Associates in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Matinpour’s profile.

    Dr. Matinpour has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matinpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Matinpour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matinpour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matinpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matinpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

