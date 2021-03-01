Dr. Keyan Salari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keyan Salari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keyan Salari, MD
Dr. Keyan Salari, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Salari works at
Dr. Salari's Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital Department of Urology165 Cambridge St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salari?
I visited Dr. Salari to discuss prostate cancer diagnosis. I decided to move forward with surgery, and the procedure went very well with a quick recovery. I credit him for helping me move forward with life.
About Dr. Keyan Salari, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- English
- 1366705550
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salari works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Salari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.