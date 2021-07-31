See All Ophthalmologists in Eugene, OR
Dr. Keyhan Aryah, MD

Ophthalmology
1.7 (193)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keyhan Aryah, MD

Dr. Keyhan Aryah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.

Dr. Aryah works at Oregon Eye Consultants in Eugene, OR with other offices in Newport, OR and Springfield, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aryah's Office Locations

    Oregon Eye Consultants
    1550 Oak St Ste 7, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 265-6582
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Samaritan Kidney Specialists Newport
    904 SW Bay St, Newport, OR 97365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1927
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Oregon Eye Consultants
    775 SW 9th St Ste A, Newport, OR 97365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 848-4126
    Riverbend District Office
    3783 International Ct # 290, Springfield, OR 97477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1927

Hospital Affiliations
  • Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Lazy Eye
Ectropion of Eyelid
Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Oregon Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 193 ratings
    Patient Ratings (193)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (157)
    Jul 31, 2021
    Over the recent years, I have been trusting Dr. Aryah to be my eye/sight care physician. He, and his staff have been providing me my eyesight healthcare, and I am very pleased. Recently, he took an interest in my general healthcare, and ordered neglected testing that is passed without notice from my actual health care provider. THANK YOU DR. ARYAH
    Garry (Veteran) — Jul 31, 2021
    Dr. Aryah's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Aryah

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Keyhan Aryah, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1598763716
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keyhan Aryah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aryah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aryah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aryah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    193 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

