Dr. Keyhan Aryah, MD
Overview of Dr. Keyhan Aryah, MD
Dr. Keyhan Aryah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
Dr. Aryah's Office Locations
Oregon Eye Consultants1550 Oak St Ste 7, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 265-6582Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Samaritan Kidney Specialists Newport904 SW Bay St, Newport, OR 97365 Directions (541) 687-1927Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oregon Eye Consultants775 SW 9th St Ste A, Newport, OR 97365 Directions (800) 848-4126
Riverbend District Office3783 International Ct # 290, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 687-1927
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- ODS Health Plan
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Over the recent years, I have been trusting Dr. Aryah to be my eye/sight care physician. He, and his staff have been providing me my eyesight healthcare, and I am very pleased. Recently, he took an interest in my general healthcare, and ordered neglected testing that is passed without notice from my actual health care provider. THANK YOU DR. ARYAH
About Dr. Keyhan Aryah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aryah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aryah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aryah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aryah works at
Dr. Aryah speaks Persian.
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.