Dr. Keyur Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at Great Lakes Gastroenterology in Mentor, OH with other offices in Chardon, OH and Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.