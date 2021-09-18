Dr. Keyur Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keyur Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keyur Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Gastroenterology8877 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-1225Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Primehealth Chardon Family Practice510 5th Ave, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 205-1225
-
3
Buckeye Foot Care5105 Som Center Rd Ste 102, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 205-1225
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
I saw Dr. Parikh recently for an office visit after being at the ER. He also performed an upper endoscopy and colonoscopy on me. I am very happy that I chose this doctor. He is kind and explains things very well. He is very professional and knowledgeable. Any time that I need to see a gastroenterologist in the future, I will definitely see him.
About Dr. Keyur Parikh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1700157450
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- University Of Southern California Medical Center
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.