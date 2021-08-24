See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Poway, CA
Dr. Keyvan Esmaeili, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Poway, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keyvan Esmaeili, MD

Dr. Keyvan Esmaeili, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Esmaeili works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Dr. Esmaeili's Office Locations

    Palomar Health Center for Behavioral Health - Pmc Poway
    15615 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Ataxia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2021
    William Kirkby The doctor was strictly professional and knowledgeable and he assured my recovery from the stroke stroke. I would recommend him to anyone seeking medical help .
    William Kirkby — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Keyvan Esmaeili, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keyvan Esmaeili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esmaeili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esmaeili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esmaeili works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. View the full address on Dr. Esmaeili’s profile.

    Dr. Esmaeili has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esmaeili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Esmaeili has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esmaeili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esmaeili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esmaeili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

