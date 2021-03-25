Overview

Dr. Keyvan Jahanbakhsh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Of Yeshiva and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Jahanbakhsh works at The Spine and Pain Institute of New York in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.