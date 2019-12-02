Overview of Dr. Keyvan Shirazi, MD

Dr. Keyvan Shirazi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They completed their residency with Mcp Hahnemann University



Dr. Shirazi works at Shiraz Medical Group Inc in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.