Dr. Keyvan Yousefi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousefi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keyvan Yousefi, MD
Overview of Dr. Keyvan Yousefi, MD
Dr. Keyvan Yousefi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Yousefi works at
Dr. Yousefi's Office Locations
-
1
Shahriar Bamshad, MD8631 W 3rd St Ste 1020E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 888-7737
- 2 644 E Regent St Ste 103, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 888-7737
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yousefi?
Dr. Yousefi is a five star rheumatologist. he is responsive, caring and extremely knowledge. I recommend him to my friends and family with no hesitation
About Dr. Keyvan Yousefi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679650386
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yousefi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yousefi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yousefi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yousefi works at
Dr. Yousefi has seen patients for Gout, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yousefi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yousefi speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousefi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousefi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousefi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousefi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.