Dr. Keyvan Yousefi, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keyvan Yousefi, MD

Dr. Keyvan Yousefi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Yousefi works at Shahriar Bamshad, MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yousefi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shahriar Bamshad, MD
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 1020E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 888-7737
  2. 2
    644 E Regent St Ste 103, Inglewood, CA 90301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 888-7737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gout
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Gout
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Keyvan Yousefi, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679650386
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keyvan Yousefi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousefi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yousefi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yousefi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yousefi has seen patients for Gout, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yousefi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousefi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousefi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousefi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousefi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.