Dr. Kezia Alberto, MD
Overview of Dr. Kezia Alberto, MD
Dr. Kezia Alberto, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Goa Med College Goa University Panaji Daman And Diu Goa India and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Nephrological Associates P.A.83 Hanover Rd Ste 290, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 736-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
After meeting with Dr. Alberto for the first time today at her Denvil office, I can tell you that she is an exceptional Doctor, she met with me for approximately forty-five minutes. In that time she put me totally at ease, she went over my history, obtained from my other doctors and myself, she then proceeded to explain to me why my cardiologist had sent me to consult with her. My kidneys were beginning to fail she, and she was hopeful that she could stop the progression of failure and possibly reverse some of it. After going over a course of action with me, asked if I had any questions. I can honestly say, that I have never left a doctors office feeling more at ease then I did with Dr Alberto, in fact when I walked to the waiting room to pick up my scripts from the receptionist, whom I might add was equally amazing. I could not believe that the waiting room was empty. I felt that I had just seen a truly incredible doctor, who must be in high demand, I will definitely, recommend
- English, Hindi, Konkani and Spanish
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Goa Medical College
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Goa Med College Goa University Panaji Daman And Diu Goa India
- Nephrology
