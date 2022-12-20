See All Nephrologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Kezia Alberto, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kezia Alberto, MD

Dr. Kezia Alberto, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Goa Med College Goa University Panaji Daman And Diu Goa India and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Alberto works at Nephrological Associates, P.A. (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alberto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrological Associates P.A.
    83 Hanover Rd Ste 290, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-2212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure

Treatment frequency



Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Alkalosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Vitamin D Deficiency
Amyloidosis
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
Electrolyte Disorders
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Hemodialysis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hydronephrosis
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Failure
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Peritoneal Dialysis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Potassium Deficiency
Preeclampsia
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Dysfunction
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Ultrasound, Kidney
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2022
    After meeting with Dr. Alberto for the first time today at her Denvil office, I can tell you that she is an exceptional Doctor, she met with me for approximately forty-five minutes. In that time she put me totally at ease, she went over my history, obtained from my other doctors and myself, she then proceeded to explain to me why my cardiologist had sent me to consult with her. My kidneys were beginning to fail she, and she was hopeful that she could stop the progression of failure and possibly reverse some of it. After going over a course of action with me, asked if I had any questions. I can honestly say, that I have never left a doctors office feeling more at ease then I did with Dr Alberto, in fact when I walked to the waiting room to pick up my scripts from the receptionist, whom I might add was equally amazing. I could not believe that the waiting room was empty. I felt that I had just seen a truly incredible doctor, who must be in high demand, I will definitely, recommend
    Arthur dalessandro — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Kezia Alberto, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Konkani and Spanish
    • 1073721809
    Education & Certifications

    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Goa Medical College
    • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
    • Goa Med College Goa University Panaji Daman And Diu Goa India
    • Nephrology
