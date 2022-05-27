Overview of Dr. Kfir Ben-David, MD

Dr. Kfir Ben-David, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.