Overview

Dr. Khader Abounasr, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Abounasr works at Cohen Medical Center in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Claremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.