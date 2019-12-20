Overview of Dr. Khader Muqtadir, MD

Dr. Khader Muqtadir, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Muqtadir works at Tampa Bay Hand Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.