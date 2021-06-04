See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Metairie, LA
Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (135)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD

Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.

Dr. Shamieh works at DISC of Louisiana in Metairie, LA with other offices in Covington, LA, Gonzales, LA, Baton Rouge, LA, Hammond, LA and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. McCall McDaniel, MD
Dr. McCall McDaniel, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Bonvillain, MD
Dr. Joseph Bonvillain, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Herbert Plauche, MD
Dr. Herbert Plauche, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Shamieh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DISC of Louisiana - Metairie
    3939 Houma Blvd Ste 21, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 575-3472
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    DISC of Louisiana
    76 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 400-5778
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Gonzales Clinic
    1014 Saint Clair Blvd Ste 1020, Gonzales, LA 70737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 388-5599
  4. 4
    Baton Rouge Clinic
    7855 HOWELL BLVD, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 388-5599
  5. 5
    Baton Rouge Clinic
    7922 Summa Ave # 4, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 388-5599
  6. 6
    Hammond Clinic
    19184 Dr John Lambert Dr Ste 103, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 400-5778
  7. 7
    Slidell Clinic
    1570 Lindberg Dr Ste 4, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 400-5778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AVALA Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (123)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shamieh?

    Jun 04, 2021
    Dr.Shamieh is very professional , knowledgeable & very patient with his patients . He takes the time to hear his patients out and answer any questions you may have. He assures that his patients have a very good understanding of what treatment plan he has for them . Thanks for all you do for your patients Dr. Shamieh ! I highly recommend anyone with neck pain (for sure) (that was my experience) or Sx in their future to be sure to consult with Dr. Shamieh .
    Sunshine — Jun 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shamieh to family and friends

    Dr. Shamieh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shamieh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD.

    About Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225249170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Spine Institute Of Arizona
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Louisiana St University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shamieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shamieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shamieh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    135 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamieh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.