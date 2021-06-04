Overview of Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD

Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.



Dr. Shamieh works at DISC of Louisiana in Metairie, LA with other offices in Covington, LA, Gonzales, LA, Baton Rouge, LA, Hammond, LA and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.