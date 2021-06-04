Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD
Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.
Dr. Shamieh works at
Dr. Shamieh's Office Locations
-
1
DISC of Louisiana - Metairie3939 Houma Blvd Ste 21, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 575-3472Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
DISC of Louisiana76 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 400-5778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Gonzales Clinic1014 Saint Clair Blvd Ste 1020, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 388-5599
-
4
Baton Rouge Clinic7855 HOWELL BLVD, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Directions (225) 388-5599
-
5
Baton Rouge Clinic7922 Summa Ave # 4, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 388-5599
-
6
Hammond Clinic19184 Dr John Lambert Dr Ste 103, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 400-5778
-
7
Slidell Clinic1570 Lindberg Dr Ste 4, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 400-5778
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shamieh?
Dr.Shamieh is very professional , knowledgeable & very patient with his patients . He takes the time to hear his patients out and answer any questions you may have. He assures that his patients have a very good understanding of what treatment plan he has for them . Thanks for all you do for your patients Dr. Shamieh ! I highly recommend anyone with neck pain (for sure) (that was my experience) or Sx in their future to be sure to consult with Dr. Shamieh .
About Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225249170
Education & Certifications
- The Spine Institute Of Arizona
- Louisiana St University Med Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
