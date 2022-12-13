Dr. Khadija Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khadija Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Khadija Khan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Oak Brook Behavioral Health18W100 22nd St Ste 130, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 424-9204
Oak Brook Behavioral Health2803 Butterfield Rd Ste 200, Villa Park, IL 60181 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My eldest has been seeing Dr. Khan for over ten years, and two of my other children see her as well. I know that she is extremely dedicated to her patients. She is no-nonsense, but that's because she generally knows what she's talking about. At the same time, she listens to our concerns and talks to my kids directly. She gives us options of medications and explains why she would prescribe each one. The office is a little old-school. For example, they just started electronic billing, the doctors won't fill pharmacy-initiated refills, and they are still doing telehealth for psychiatrist appointments because of covid. Still, Dr. Khan had treated my kids thoughtfully and considered their individual needs. She understands our family history but does not rely on that to jump to conclusions. She may not be for everyone, but I highly recommend giving her a try.
About Dr. Khadija Khan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Urdu
- 1740387547
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Illinois State Psych Inst
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.