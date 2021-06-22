Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khadijah Allen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Khadijah Allen, DPM
Dr. Khadijah Allen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Comprehensive Foot Care of Orangeburg1717 Village Park Dr, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (845) 641-6125
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She does an amazing job and really shows awesome customer service!
About Dr. Khadijah Allen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1447498621
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Allen speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
