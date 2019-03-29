Dr. Khadra Osman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khadra Osman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khadra Osman, MD
Dr. Khadra Osman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Osman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Osman's Office Locations
-
1
Khadra M. Osman, MD7061 Cypress Rd Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 832-0055
-
2
Khadra M. Osman, MD1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 400, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 832-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osman?
Dr Osman is one of the most kindest and sweetest gyno's I've ever been to! I just had an ablation done and she made me feel safe and secure during the entire process.
About Dr. Khadra Osman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Somali
- 1952460669
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osman works at
Dr. Osman has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osman speaks Somali.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Osman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.