Dr. Khaldoun Soudan, MD
Dr. Khaldoun Soudan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Cenla Kidney Specialists2220 Worley Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-6617
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Soudan is the best none better.Just wish the nurse would call you back the same day.Need help on that day not the next evening.
- Nephrology
- English
Dr. Soudan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soudan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soudan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soudan has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soudan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Soudan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soudan.
