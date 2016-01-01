Overview

Dr. Khaldun Khatib, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khatib works at Hunt Regional Medical Partners- Surgical Associates in Greenville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.