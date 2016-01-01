Dr. Khaldun Khatib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaldun Khatib, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Hunt Regional Medical Partners- Gastroenterology4211 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste 100, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (903) 408-7980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hunt Regional Medical Partners4215 Joe Ramsey Blvd E # 205, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (903) 408-7980
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Khatib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khatib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatib has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.