Cardiology
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Khaled Albasha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Albasha works at Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital
    9130 E Elliot Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 410-4500
    Gilbert Cardiology
    3505 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 786-9100
    Gilbert Cardiology-tempe
    2501 E Southern Ave Ste 16, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 993-2199
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 195 ratings
    Patient Ratings (195)
    5 Star
    (189)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2021
    Dr. Albasha is wonderful. He explains everything thoroughly and never makes my appointments feel rushed. His staff is always friendly and his office is run very well.
    AT — Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. Khaled Albasha, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1932147477
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arizona Heart Inst
    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital &amp; Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khaled Albasha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albasha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albasha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albasha has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albasha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    195 patients have reviewed Dr. Albasha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albasha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albasha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albasha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

