Dr. Alshabani accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaled Alshabani, MD
Overview of Dr. Khaled Alshabani, MD
Dr. Khaled Alshabani, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Alshabani works at
Dr. Alshabani's Office Locations
-
1
Dmc3990 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-6033
- 2 4201 Saint Antoine St Ste 5A, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alshabani?
About Dr. Khaled Alshabani, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1295099893
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alshabani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alshabani works at
Dr. Alshabani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alshabani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alshabani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alshabani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.