Dr. Khaled Fareed, MD
Overview of Dr. Khaled Fareed, MD
Dr. Khaled Fareed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Huntington Beach Hospital and Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Fareed works at
Dr. Fareed's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 839-3666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Valleywise Health Medical Center2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5985MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Kohli Plastic Surgery Medical Group Inc11100 Warner Ave Ste 206, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 546-1121
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Huntington Beach Hospital
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khaled Fareed, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1487671368
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fareed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fareed accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fareed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fareed has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fareed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fareed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fareed.
