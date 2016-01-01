Overview of Dr. Khaled Hafez, MB BCH

Dr. Khaled Hafez, MB BCH is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.



Dr. Hafez works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.