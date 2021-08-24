Overview of Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD

Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from Damascus University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hammoud works at Lafayette Neurology in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.