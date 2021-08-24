Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD
Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from Damascus University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hammoud works at
Dr. Hammoud's Office Locations
Lafayette Neurology975 Mezzanine Dr, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-5220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
we have seen this dr when he was coming to rensselaer in i called his office and the receptionist said we never seen him
About Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1982806402
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Damascus University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammoud accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammoud works at
Dr. Hammoud has seen patients for Migraine, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammoud speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.